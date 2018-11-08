CCO of PIA Bilal resigns

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Bilal Munir Sheikh has resigned from his post on Thursday. “Appointed in the tenure of Musharraf Rasool, the former Chief executive officer (CEO) of PIA, Bilal has tendered his resignation stating personal reasons.”, said spokesperson of the airlines. The incumbent government on October 12, appointed Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik as the chairman of PIA, following the decision of the supreme court earlier in the month of September, declaring the appointment of Musharraf Rasool Cyan as CEO of Pakistan International Airlines as null and void. A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, gave this ruling on a petition challenging the appointment of the national flag carrier’s head.

