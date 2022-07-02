CCJSC Gen. Nadeem Raza meets Iranian President

Tehran: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committer (CCJSC) General Nadeem Raza met Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati on Saturday.

CCJSC General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Iran, and the Iranian President discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest and the regional security environment, including strengthening bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

General Raza also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

The dignitaries vowed to continue building deeper ties as they talked about ways to increase the volume and scope of military activities between their nations. Both parties emphasised the need for “Borders of Peace and Friendship” along shared borders.

The military leadership of Iran praised the Pakistani Armed Forces’ professionalism and recognised the sacrifices they had made in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

