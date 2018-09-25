CCI wants new formula for water distribution

Countrywide cleanliness drive from Oct 7

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Council of Common Interests (CCI) at its meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to launch cleanliness drive at the national level. Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally inaugurate the drive given the name of Pakistan Cleanliness Movement from October 7, 2018.

The meeting attended by the provincial chief ministers assured full participation in the cleanliness campaign.

The prime minister assured full cooperation of the federation to the provinces on all matters. “ The federal government is determined to make CCI a fully effective platform so that it can effectively address the matters between the federation and the provinces in a harmonious manner. This will help strengthening the federation, Imran Khan added.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) was directed to evolve a strategy for promotion of coordination between the federation and the provinces for promotion of standard of education, especially higher education on the basis of equality. The commission was directed to complete the consultation process towards that end in a month time and furnish the recommendations. In his remarks, PM Imran Khan stressed for promotion of standard of education in Balochistan. He said the higher education commission should work in unison with the provincial government to achieve the objective.

He said that the services of Shaukat Khanum Hospital will be expanded to Balochistan province for timely diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

Sindh government made a request for provision of additional water to the province. The CCI directed the National Water Council to present its recommendations regarding water distribution formula amongst the provinces keeping in view the ground realities. The council will also suggest recommendations for better use of water and its wastage.

Imran Khan said that a comprehensive and transparent system will be evolved for monitoring of water distribution amongst the provinces. He said that lack of right information creates misperceptions, therefore, immediate steps will be taken in this regard.

The federation and the provinces also agreed to AGN Kazmi formula vis-à-vis net hydel profits. A committee was also constituted by the CCI under the supervision of minister for inter-provincial coordination to review the administrative, financial and legal matters pertaining to transfer of Workers Welfare Fund and the EOBI to the provinces. The committee will submit its recommendations to the CCI in a month time. The CCI also directed the planning commission to review the projects pertaining to electricity transmission in Balochistan province.

