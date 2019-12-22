CCI to take up 16-point agenda today

Staff Reporter .

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday)will chair a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) – a constitutional body in the Government of Pakistan that is appointed by the President on the advice of the premier to resolve the disputes of power sharing between the federation and provinces – to comprehensively examine a 16-point agenda.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media on Sunday that chief ministers of four provinces will attend the meeting while CCI Annual Report 2016 and 2017 will be presented for approval.

The meeting is also likely to approve a draft bill for amendments to the Petroleum (Exploration & Production) Policy 2012, which governed the complete process, linked with this sector and was approved by the Council of Common Interests.

The CCI comprises of the prime minister, four chief ministers and federal ministers for finance, industries & production, inter-provincial coordination and economic affairs. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and four provincial chief secretaries have also been invited to the meeting.

Provision of the net hydel profit (NHP) share of the provinces will be discussed in the meeting.

Other issues, including import of LNG (Liquefied natural gas (LNG), royalty to the Petroleum Ministry on LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) production will be analysed. The issue of controlling the rapidly growing population of the country is also on the council’s agenda.

The recommendations of the attorney general regarding the water distribution agreement among the provinces are also included in the agenda.

The summary of privatisation of Haveli Shah Bahadur and Balloki Power Plant has also been forwarded to the CCI.

The matter of illegal transfer of funds to the provinces by the provincial government of Punjab will be discussed, and a debate on the complaint of Sindh over “unconstitutional and unauthorised deduction by FBR from the Provincial Consolidated Fund (PCF)” will also be held by the CCI.