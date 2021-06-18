CCI Pakistan announces $50m investment for 7th Production Plant

Staff Reporter Islamabad

A delegation of Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan), GM Ahmet Kursad Ertin met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and announced an investment of USD 50 million for a Greenfield project the company plans to set up in Haripur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This will be CCI’s 7th production facility in the country.

Construction of this new state-of-the art plant site is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2022. It will mainly cater to the beverage needs of northern Pakistan.

During the meeting, Mr. Ahmet Kursad Ertin presented the company as a leading member of Pakistan-Turkey Business Council and one of the largest private Turkish investors in Pakistan, which is paving the way for other Turkish investors.

According to the delegation, the proposed project will not only bring major investment to the region but also create direct and indirect employment opportunities and revenue generation for the Government as well as for third party suppliers, vendors & distributors.