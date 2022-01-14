CCI okays conduct of 7th population census

The Council of Common Interests on Thursday approved the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census and the establishment of the Census Monitoring Committee.

The approval was granted at the 49th CCI meeting, held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. While welcoming the chief ministers, the premier stated that the frequency of CCI meetings could be increased as per the demands of the provinces.

Imran Khan also congratulated CCI members on the establishment of CCI’s permanent secretariat, adding that it manifested a collaborative spirit between the federal and provincial governments.

He emphasised that the federal government is “fully committed to resolving national issues in consultation with all federating units and stakeholders”.

