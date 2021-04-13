CCI okays 2017 census results Decides to hold fresh nosecount by year-end

Sindh government dissented with majority decision

Sharafat Kazmi Islamabad

The Council of Common Interest has approved long-pending results of Census-2017, saying new census, to address concerns of smaller provinces, especially Sindh, will be held this year, instead of waiting for 10 years.

Briefing media here on Monday, after the CCI meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Planning Minister Asad Umar said the CCI took this decision with a majority vote.

He said all the seven members of federal government, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted in favor of releasing the Census-2017 data, while Sindh Chief Minister opposed the move.

Asad Umar said framework for new census will be ready in next six to seven months to ensure transparency and to take all stakeholders into confidence over the matter.