CCI meeting today

Sindh CM seeks 1,200 cusecs additional water

Staff Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the first meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), with water, energy issues figuring high on the agenda along with the discussion on launching a national cleanliness drive in the country on Monday.

The CCI meeting will be attended by the chief ministers of all the four provinces.

According to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the meeting will take up a seven-point agenda, which includes summaries with regard to import of liquified natural gas (LNG), launching a countrywide cleanliness drive, and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions.

The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 as well as matters pertaining to workers welfare fund, and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will also come under discussion during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday repeated his stance that the teeming provincial capital needed 1,200 cusecs additional water for the K-IV project and vowed to persuade a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Monday, to approve the Sindh government’s request.

Mr Shah said this while presiding over a meeting at the CM House to review the agenda of the CCI meeting and his government’s plans to place before the forum.

CM Shah said Karachi, where people from across the country resided, was facing an acute water shortage. He said the current domestic consumption which currently stood at 12.75 gallons per capita per day was anticipated to drop further in coming years mainly because of a high population growth.

Share on: WhatsApp