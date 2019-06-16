Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The 41st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) scheduled to be held today (Monday) at Prime Minister’s Office, Islamabad was postponed, said a notification issued by Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination on Sunday.

The meeting summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan and to be held under his chair was to be attended by the Chief Ministers of all the four provinces and few members of the federal cabinet aimed at reviewing the progress report for the year 2016-17 and several matters of the provinces.

The CCI meeting was also to discuss the committee’s report to transfer of EOBI and Workers Welfare Board funds to the provinces besides reviewing the progress on the decisions taken during the previous meetings of the council but was postponed due to various reasons.