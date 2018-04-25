CCI approves National Water Policy

PM, CMs sign water Charter

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Tuesday approved the country’s first ever national water policy with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the four chief ministers signing Pakistan Water Charter pledging commitment to the National Water Policy.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz briefed the CCI on draft National Water Policy. The policy was prepared after consultation with all major stakeholders. A national level consultative seminar was also held to reach a consensus. Proposals presented CCI, s earlier meeting were incorporated in the policy.

He further briefed about the salient features of the water policy including water uses and allocation of priorities, integrated planning for development and use of water resources, environmental integrity of the Basin, impact of climate change, trans-boundary water sharing, irrigated and rain fed agriculture, drinking water and sanitation, hydropower, industry, ground water, water rights and obligations, sustainable water infrastructure, water related hazards, quality management, awareness and research, conservation measures, legal framework and capacity building of water sector institutions.

The CCI was briefed that the implementation of the water policy will be undertaken through a national level body namely National Water Council (NWC) to be chaired by the Prime Minister and comprising of Federal Ministers for Water Resources, Finance, Power, Planning Development and Reforms and all provincial chief ministers as members. The council will oversee the implementation of the water policy and a steering committee headed by Minister for Water Resources will monitor the implementation with representatives from Federal and Provincial governments and concerned departments.

The CCI appreciated the efforts of Planning Commission and the Ministry of Water Resources for framing the water policy.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a brief on implementation of Kazi Committee Methodology for calculation of net hydel profits. After detailed deliberations, the CCI directed the ministry of inter provincial coordination, planning commission and the ministry of water resources to reconcile the claims in consultations with the provinces and resubmit the issue for decision in the next meeting of CCI.