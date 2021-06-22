CCI approves National Electricity Policy 2021

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced this while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood Khan on Monday.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the CCI meeting, Hammad Azhar said that the Council of Common Interest has approved National Electricity Policy 2021 with a consensus of all provinces.

He said that the new electricity policy will be effective for ten years and new projects will get approval in a transparent manner under the policy.

He said in the light of the new electricity policy, policies for sub-sectors will be devised.

He said with the help of the new policy people will get low price and environmentally friendly electricity. He said that Rs100 billion have been allocated to improve the transmission system.

Criticising the previous government, the federal energy minister said that the policy should have been approved 15 years ago.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on various options to resolve the issues in the power sector including the circular debt.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 47th meeting of the CCI and approved the National Electricity Policy 2021.

The session headed by Imran Khan was attended by federal ministers, chief ministers and other concerned officials.

Earlier last week, the CCI decided to constitute a committee to deliberate upon the draft National Electricity Policy 2021 and present the final draft before the CCI in its next meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 46th meeting of CCI on

Thursday. The meeting discussed in detail the draft National Electricity Policy 2021.

It was decided to constitute a committee to further deliberate upon the proposed policy and present the final draft before the CCI in its next meeting on Monday.

The committee comprises the finance minister, minister for energy, law minister, SAPM for

Power and chief ministers of the provinces.—TLTP