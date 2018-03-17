CCB, RCB confiscates 13 truckload of goods

Rawalpindi

Chaklala and Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards have confiscated 13 truckload goods including over 100 handcarts from Chungi Number 22 under a grand operation against encroachments.

According to Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO), CCB, Naveed Nawaz, the operation was conducted on the directives of Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brig Tanveer and CEO Chaklala Malik Ishaq to clear roads of the area.

He informed that enforcement teams of both the boards jointly conducted the operation under his supervision in the presence of a police party and Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali.

The ADC said, the handcarts and encroachments were removed and confiscated to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid possible security threats due to encroachments on the main roads. Similar, operations would also be conducted in other CCB areas under his supervision, he added.

The operation had been intensified and no one would be allowed to violate the rules, he said.

The enforcement teams visit CCB markets on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added.

He warned the encroachers not to violate the rules else strict action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood informed APP that the anti-encroachment team on the directive of CEO, RCB Arslan Haider conducted operation on Friday in Kashmir Road, Saddar and confiscated five truckload goods including counters, tables and handcarts.—APP