CCB issues final notices to end commercial activities in residential areas

Rawalpindi

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has issued final notices to over 400 rules violators to end illegal commercial activities from residential areas.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) CCB, Naveed Nawaz talking to APP clarified that commercial activities in Cantonment residential areas would not be allowed and the CCB has issued final notices to the rules violators under section 256 of the ‘Cantonment Act, 1924’. Now strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against them, he added.

To a question he said, those who would not comply with orders would be dealt with iron hand and their signboards would be removed, their utility services would be disconnected and finally the properties may be sealed.

The administration of the schools and colleges being run illegally in residential areas were informed that they would not be allowed to start new academic year, he said. The board would not bow before the owners of private schools and other commercial buildings illegally erected in residential areas, he added.

He said the notices were issued under the directives of Supreme Court. The civic body was implementing the court orders given on Oct 24 last year and it will implement the directives, he informed. He said that the CCB was not only taking action against the private schools but had also issued notices to other commercial activities including salons, clinics, hospitals, commercial shops and plazas established in residential areas.—APP