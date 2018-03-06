CCB introduces mobile App to register complaints

Rawalpindi

Chaklala Cantonment Board (RCB) has introduced a mobile App to facilitate the residents to register complaints about sanitation, water supply, street lights, illegal construction and others.

Talking to APP, CCB Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz informed that the mobile App has been launched to facilitate the cantonment residents, adding the app could be downloaded at android phones.

He informed that CCB had computerized data of its employees and soon their attendance would be made through bio-metric system to be installed in the office.

The system would also help improve performance of the employees, he added. To a question, he informed that the mobile App would also improve performance of sanitary inspectors as they would be provided smart phones to send pictures after clearing an area.

He urged the residents to play their role in improving cleanliness condition of the city and dump garbage at garbage points.—APP