CCAC meets today for 2nd estimation of cotton crop volume

Islamabad

The second meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) would be held here on November 2 (Thursday) for the second review of the crop output in the country during the crop season 2017-18.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Textile Industry would chair the meeting and review the current cotton crop production, marketing and ginning as well as exports from the country, said Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that the meeting would also discuss the prevailing pricing trend of the commodity in local as well as in international markets, besides discussing the issues and challenges being faced by the local crop growers.

The meeting would also discuss the ways and means to promote the cotton crop production in the potential areas of country by providing technical supports and incentives for growers of theses areas, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, he added

Among other the meeting is likely to be attended by the representatives of textile industry, provincial governments, Plant Protection Department, Trading Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP) and cotton growers.

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) would also attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that in first meeting, CCAC has estimated cotton production at 12.6 million bales as against the set targets of 14 million bales for the season.

In Punjab cotton crop production was estimated at 8.9 million bales, where as for the Sindh Province it was forecasted at 3.7 million bales.

The cotton production for the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces was estimated at 0.01 million bales respectively.

Plant population had witnessed about 5.7 percent increase where as average balls per plant grew 40 percent, which was a positive sign for the crop.—APP