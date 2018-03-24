CC asks people to contact him for redressal of grievances

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani Friday asked the people to come directly to his office for redressal of their grievances and get relief.

“Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration will do all the best to resolve the problems of the people and will provide maximum relief to them”, he said in a press statement.

Having a round of ICT administration offices, he directed the employees to ensure presence in the office on time and maintain discipline.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to ensure prompt disposal of cases and provide relief to the people on merit.

The chief commissioner also listened to the complaints of the visitors on this occasion and issued on the spot directions to the staff.

He said the ICT administration had adopted people friendly approach in the management of day to day official affairs and the prime objective of this policy was to mitigate the problems of the people on priority.

He also appreciated the performance of social media and ICT Administration Facebook team and directed the staff to attend the complaints of people on priority.—APP

