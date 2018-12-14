CBO becomes full member of IFSB .

Muscat

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has confirmed that it has become a full member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), an international organisation that promotes sound Islamic banking and sets standards and principles for Islamic financial institutions.

The announcement comes after the Central Bank of Oman had approached the IFSB to upgrade its membership from observer member to full member, thereby enhancing CBO’s efforts to develop the Islamic banking sector in the Sultanate.—TNS

Share on: WhatsApp