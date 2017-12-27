CBC delegation meets AMD SSGC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A four-member delegation of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) headed by its Vice President Aziz Suharwardy called upon the Acting Managing Director SSGC, Amin Rajput, at SSGC Head Office here on Tuesday.

Issues related to the gas supplies in DHA and parts of Clifton were discussed at length. Various areas of mutual cooperation were identified and resolve by both sides was shown to improve service levels to consumers in general. Both sides agreed to form focus groups at the execution level to carefully monitor the on-going projects and to remove the bottlenecks and hindrances in the work progress.