Cavendish battle with depression

LONDON British cycling superstar Mark Cavendish says he has successfully come through a two-year battle with clinical depression revealing on Monday he was “dark” but is now on the “other side”.The 34-yearold is just four stage wins shy of equalling Belgian legend Eddie Mercx’s record of 34 stage victories in the Tour de France. However, with the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with the sporting calendar — both Euro 2020 and the Olympics have been postponed for a year — there is no guarantee the Isle of Man-born rider will get a chance to have a go at the record this year. The Tour is due to start on June 27. Cavendish, though, is just happy that should the Tour go ahead he will be in a healthy state of mind for the challenge facing him. “It’s not just been my physical health which has been dealt a blow over the last couple of years,” he told The Times. “I’ve battled quite hard with depression during this time “I was diagnosed with clinical depression in August 2018.” Cavendish said he refused to take antidepressants but did seek expert counselling. “I didn’t take any medication,” he said. “Like, this isn’t the time or place — we’ll do a thing on it at some point — but I received help. “I was dark. And I’m on the other side, thank you. “Well, as much as I can be. I think I’ve come out of that. And it’s nice to have come out of that.—APP