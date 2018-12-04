The Cave of Hira, which lies just a few miles away outside Makkah is a sacred place that remains amongst those religious sites still preserved by many of the Muslims and where the Last Messenger (PBUH) of Allah the Almighty, was revealed the first verses of the Quran when he was inside this cave, which is located near the top of a steep hill called Jabl-i-Noor (mountain of light).

Annually, most of the Muslims deepen their prayers and supplication in the last 10 nights of Ramazan and believe that it was this site back 1440 years that the miraculous revelation occurred on Jabl-i-Noor. However, the site itself is not part of the Haj rites, but its location is so near to Makkah and its importance draws thousands of pilgrims. Presently, approximately 1,000 steps that the pilgrims have to pass to climb up the steep hill.

But unfortunately, owing to such situations, it is sometimes kept unclean and untidy. In fact, this is the responsibility of all the Muslims the world over not just Saudis to keep clean the religious site because it makes us disappointed to view a place like Ghar-i-Hira, being the place for keeping rubbish by the people, which is really and for sure disgusting.

ZN BALOCH

Via email

