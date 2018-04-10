Caucus to protect minority rights

Quetta

MPA William Jan Barkat on Monday said Minority Caucus is formed with purpose to promote equal opportunity and employment for minorities at all levels, to foster leadership development and empower minorities to become active participants and leaders in the society. Caucus inaugural meeting was held here Monday under the leadership of Convener Minority Caucus, MPA William Jan Barkat.

Member Provincial Assembly and Caucus member Shahida Rauf, Engineer Zamruk Khan Achakzai, Secretary Religious Affairs and interfaith harmony Abdul Fateh Bhanagar, Mohammad Dawood Nangial Provincial Communication Officer (U.N.D.P), others MPAs and Caucus members were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, William Jan Barkat congratulated all the members on the formation of minority Caucus and said that this is the first Minority Council formed in the history of Balochistan and at the provincial level in Pakistan’s history.

He applauded the efforts made by present government in establishing Minority Caucus in province of Balochistan. He said that the purpose of forming this minority caucus is to ensure equal citizen rights to minorities of this province.

He said that incumbent government is taking concrete measures for protection of social, legal and economic rights of minorities.—APP