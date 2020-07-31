Cattle markets witness crowds ahead of Eid

The cattle markets across the city witnessed crowds for buyers of sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Azha being celebrated on Saturday.

Tastefully decorated with colorful laces and other stuffs, sacrificial animals are attracting large number of people including children to the markets.

However, the buyers have been advised by the administrations to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid contracting coronavirus.

People have also sharpened their knifes to perform the sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing animals for will of Allah Almighty.