Cattle buying reaches its peak

Rawalpindi

The preparations to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha are at its peak in the city and its adjoining areas where peoples are thronging in cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals. The people started purchasing animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing animals on way of Allah, though there is complete ban on sale and purchase of sacrificial animals by the district administration at unspecified points, rush of the people is being witnessed at unauthorized cattle markets which have been set up at Bagh sardaran, Pirwadahi and Khaban-e-Sirsyed, Dhoke Syeda, Misrayal road, Range road areas in the city and cantonments limits. People especially children are showing great interest in getting the animals of their choice.

The cattle owners, majority of them came from interior Punjab while animals from hilly areas including Sawat. Kaghan can also be seen in these markets. The price of a normal goat is being demanded between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 70,000 while the price of a cow with normal weight is between Rs. 90, 000 to 200,000. Talking to APP here on Monday, an animal seller Sardar Khan who came from Muzaffargarh, informed that they spent huge money on animals and their transportation to the animal market.—APP

