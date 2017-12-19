Cats on the Catwalk: feline beauty captivates Karachiites

6th Me-O annual wonder cat show

Staff Reporter

Feline beauty was on display on Sunday evening at the Maritime Museum in Karachi when the 6th edition of Annual ‘Me-O Wonder Cat Show’ came to town. Captivated by feline grace and elegance, this was quite a rare sight for the people of Karachi when both household and pedigree cats were shown off at Me-O Wonder Cat Show, Pakistan one-of-its-kind event held in the city of Karachi every year.

Well groomed and neatly dressed in fur, more than 50 best-in-breed cats from around the world participated at the event with their proud owners, while the show was attended by a large number of cat lovers of the cosmopolitan. Apart from household cats, there were a range of cat breeds that took part in the show.

Amongst the most known were Persians, British Shorthairs, Scottish Folds, Himalayans, Siberians and many others. Classified in different categories, the most beautiful kittens on the occasion were given special ‘Miaow Awards,’ while cat-owners were acknowledged through shields, souvenirs and gift hampers.

A kind of kitty fashion show held every year, the Me-O Wonder Cat Show was initiated six years before by Qureshi Enterprises, a Karachi-based firm dealing in pet food and pet-related products. Apart from the most entertaining catwalk, the show featured such fun-filled activities as a magic show, a comedy session, fire and hip-hop dances, etc.

A grand lucky draw was also held to attract general people to view the feline beauty being displayed, while giving them a chance to win valuable prizes on the spot.