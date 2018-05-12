‘Catching white-collar crimes a difficult task’

Hyderabad

The Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh Muhammad Altaf Bawani has said that catching white collar crimes was a difficult task but the NAB Sindh achieve success in detecting the corruption and initiating action on basis of solid evidences. Talking to media after presiding over the open katchery here Friday afternoon, he said the cases of white collar crimes takes years in decision in the world over therefore the delay in decision of such type of cases in Pakistan is not the matter of concern.

The NAB takes immediate action against the corruption of Rs.10 million or above on the basis of solid evidences, he said and added that the NAB can also initiate action on the basis of media reports. The media should extend cooperation with the NAB and expose corruption on basis of investigative reporting with strong proofs, he added.The DG NAB Sindh categorically dispelled the impression of granting relaxation to influential in the cases and said that sixe references were pending in the court against former provincial Minister Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq while NAB investigation against him remained continued.

He also reminded the summoning of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah in the case of 361 appointments in Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) adding that investigation into the matter remained in progress.—APP