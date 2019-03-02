Muhammad Asif

The ex-Indian Chief of the Naval Staff and Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, Admiral Ramdas, who has devoted his life and time in the pursuit of peace between Pakistan and India after his retirement in 1993, has expressed deep concern about the likely catastrophic consequences of Modi’s brinkmanship. Selected extracts of his open letter to the President of India are reproduced below:

“We must resolve the Kashmir problem through dialogue which must involve all three partners to the dispute – namely, the people of J&K, India and Pakistan, — which has continued to extract a heavy toll on both countries and above all on the suffering of the unfortunate people of Jammu and Kashmir. — I urge you to take steps as outlined below, which is entirely within your command, and a part of your duty and responsibility”:

“It is imperative that the situation should not be allowed to escalate into greater hostilities which it might not always be possible to contain. As the Supreme Commander, you must caution our own leaders about the very real dangers of the present standoff escalating into a war situation – and quickly going beyond a conventional engagement – given that both India and Pakistan are two nuclear armed countries”.

“We must immediately put a halt to the terrible media war —.

“Enable an impartial and independent Judicial Inquiry (to investigate Pulwama incident). This group should comprise serving judges of the Supreme Court”.

“The nation as a whole seems to be going through a lot of uncertainties especially about the threats of retaliation. Such posturing, especially between two nuclear armed states, is highly risky. This time around we may not be able to contain this to the conventional type of warfare. —“.

Election of Narendra Modi, a war monger maniac, as the Prime Minster of the nuclear armed largest secular democratic state, besides being fraught with the real catastrophic consequences, has unfolded an unknown dimension and a serious flaw of democracy as a political system, which are not discussed in any textbooks of Political Science. Modi is a lifetime member of radical Hindu group, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which takes pride in promoting hatred against Muslims, Christians and Pakistan. Though India boasts of being a secular state, the on ground realities are much different. A recent research analysis of 118 countries ranked India as fourth worst in the world for religious intolerance. According to a leading Christian Rights Group, at least 600 attacks aimed at terrorizing Indian religious minorities took place between Modi’s election in May 2014 and August 2017. One hundred and forty nine of these assaults were against Christians; the rest targeted Muslims.

Both ex-Prime Minister of IoK, Farooq Abdullah and Admiral (R) Ramdas have admitted that Indian paramilitary personnel were killed at Pulwama in a suicide attack carried out by a young Kashmiri lad. But quite expectedly, Modi opted to politicize the incident to strengthen his position in the forthcoming elections by exploiting anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim sentiments of Hindu nationalists. Air strikes carried out inside Pakistan in the wee-hours on February 26, 2019, in retaliation to Pulwama incident, are mere political-cum-military gimmicks staged to impress anti-Pakistan Indian voters. If Modi really wanted to punish Pakistan, he would direct Indian Air Force to select some military headquarters or vital installations inside Pakistan for air strikes. Famous political analyst, Moeed Pirzada, has tweeted; “Indian Air Force attack is intelligently planned; they don’t hit actual targets, —— it establishes an incursion below threshold, putting Pakistan in an awkward situation as it has no cause to respond”. Interestingly very senior Indian defence analysts and retired armed forces personnel are celebrating these air strikes as if their Air Force has avenged the defeat of Prithviraj Chauhan at the hands of Shihab Uddin Ghori in the Second Battle of Tarain in 1192 AD.

I do not agree with Moeed Pirzada that Pakistan is in an awkward situation as it has no cause to respond. Pakistan has a number of causes to retaliate to Modi’s brinkmanship and madness. First; Government of Pakistan will never let the declared enemy of Pakistan use these strikes to improve his chances of re-election as the PM of India at the cost of its own political position at home. Second, the people and armed forces of Pakistan would never like their national honour is compromised by exercising restraint to Indian uncalled for aggression. Lastly, if Pakistan did not retaliate, it would cause immeasurable damage to the moral of people of Pakistan, and to the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

It is very well known to the Indian military commanders that their current military presence on the western border, is far below the level to intimidate Pakistan. To create a real alarm for Pakistan, India requires moving its operational formations from southern and eastern regions to deploy them along the Pakistani border, which requires time and colossal expenses. Such a move by Indians would afford sufficient time to Pakistani political and military leadership to weigh its conventional or unconventional military options to thwart Indian’s belligerent designs. It would also provide the international community with sufficient time to avert a military clash between the two most populated nuclear armed countries. In 1986, statements issued by Dr AQ Khan, coupled with a few words reportedly whispered in the ear of the then PM of India, Mr Rajiv Gandhi, by the Pakistani ruler, late General Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, (who had gone to India to convey this message under the pretext of watching a cricket match), ringing alarm bells in Mr Gandhi’s ear, compelled him to withdraw Indian troop from Pakistani border.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp