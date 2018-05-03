Cassini Partners launches operations in Pakistan

Naveed Ahmad Khan

Islamabad

Cassini Partners, an investment company launched its operations officially in Pakistan on Wednesday. The event was held at Serena in which numerous industrialists, small business owners, investment bankers and officials of Board of Investment participated.

Naeem Y. Zamindar, chairman Board of Investment during his address said “Pakistan is at economical turning point and the key aspect is: the growth rate that is expected to be at 5.8 percent (higher than previous years) and it will rise further. He mentioned that Pakistan is 6th largest population the world and CPEC is a massive marketing opportunity that is coming from Western China. These factors will help Pakistan grow as an economy. There are more than 300 billionaires Pakistanis and their investment in the right place can drive the industry and economy to the right direction. Unfortunately, Pakistan is at 147th rank out of 190 countries in terms of ease of doing business. We are hoping to get Pakistan in top 50 in near future”.

Dr Waqar Masood, former secretary of finance also addressed the audience, “It has been just two decades that the banking sector has been handed over to the private sector. There is a huge amount of investments that are in a need of a turnaround. He went on saying that the two laws here are of great importance: restructuring and rehabilitation. These key developments are going to have a huge impact on the private sector.