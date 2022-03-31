Casper Ruud beats Zverev to reach Miami semis

Casper Ruud beat Alexander Zverev for the first time in three attempts to qualify for the semifinals of the Miami Open.

The Norwegian battled past the German in three sets with the scores of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 and will face Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the final.

A lethargic first set by the second-seeded Zverev against Ruud’s topspin heavy groundstrokes sealed the first set for the Norwegian with ease.

Zverev returned the favor after saving two break points in the first game of the second set. Boosted by the newfound confidence the two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion significantly raised his game from the baseline while Ruud lost control of his solid serving game and struggled to regain control of the match.

With the tie rolling in the favor of the German, the seven-time ATP Tour titlist recaptured his earlier game form. Serving for the match at 5-3, Casper Ruud hit his sixth ace of the night for his best victory by ATP Ranking against World No. 4 Zverev.