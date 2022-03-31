Casper Ruud beats Zverev to reach Miami semis

Casper Ruud beat Alexander Zverev for the first time in three attempts to qualify for the semifinals of the Miami Open.
The Norwegian battled past the German in three sets with the scores of 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 and will face Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the final.
A lethargic first set by the second-seeded Zverev against Ruud’s topspin heavy groundstrokes sealed the first set for the Norwegian with ease.
Zverev returned the favor after saving two break points in the first game of the second set. Boosted by the newfound confidence the two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion significantly raised his game from the baseline while Ruud lost control of his solid serving game and struggled to regain control of the match.
Ruud had earlier lost his first three Masters 1000 quarter-finals on this surface — including two against Zverev last year — without winning a single set.
He will be looking to beat Francisco Cerundolo in the pair’s first head-to-head for a spot in the final where the winner will take on Daniil Medvedev or defending champion Hubert Hurkacz.