CASOs, use of force on protesters in south Kashmir denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the continued violent operations and use of brute force on protesters by the Indian forces in South Kashmir districts.

Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Ghulam Ahmad Parra, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Behanji, Zamrooda Habib, Abdullah Tari, Jamaat-e-Islami, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Mufti Nasirul Islam and Masroor Abbas in their separate statements in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the destruction of property, arrest of youth and harassment of inmates in the frequent cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Islamabad districts.

The Hurriyat leaders urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the worst human rights violations in the occupied territory.

The leaders expressed grief over the fresh killings and maiming at the hands of forces in Kashmir and said that hearts of Kashmiris were bleeding as youth were being continuously killed on one pretext or the other.

They said that the trigger-happy forces had once again proved that they could kill and harass any one at their free will as they continued to enjoy impunity under the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).—KMS

