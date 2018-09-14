CASOs underway in Sopore, Jhajjar in Jammu

Srinagar

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore town, today. According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops sealed all roads of the town and started operation in Teliyan Arampora area while an incident of brief fire reportedly took place in the town.

The occupation authorities have also suspended internet services in the area. Meanwhile, personnel of Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and police continued the search operation on the second consecutive day, today, in Jhajjar and adjoining areas of Jammu region along Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The joint search operation was launched, yesterday, after police claimed that an attack was carried out on Indian paramilitary forces at Jhajjar in Kotli area of Jammu region. According to police, three suspected attackers slipped into nearby woods after the attack.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic on Nagrota-Jhajjar-Kotli stretch of the highway, where a massive search operation is going on.

All educational institutions within the Tikri Zone are shut in the name of a precautionary measure. On the other hand, Indian police registered an FIR against unidentified persons over what it called fake social media posts of some youth joining armed struggle in Doda district.—KMS