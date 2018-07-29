CASOs manifestation of sheer lawlessness: APHC

ISLAMABAD :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has condemned the cordon-and-search operations (CASOs) launched by Indian forces in various parts including Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, saying police and forces are unnecessarily harassing and intimidating civilians and business community on one pretext or the other.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Virtually authorities have turned Kashmir into a battle field, forces are subjecting civilians to worst treatment and their fundamental rights are being disregarded and trampled.”

The statement while terming CASOs as manifestation of sheer lawlessness said that targeting business hub and busy areas was a deep conspiracy.

“Carrying searches on commercial establishments and frisking commuters is having detrimental effect on business activities in crowded market place in Lal Chowk,” the APHC said.

It deplored that even parked vehicles were also searched, and many mobile phones of commuters were screened.

The APHC said, “Keeping a large population hostage for hours is utter violation of human rights, police and other agencies feel free and unaccounted for their misdeeds.”

APHC leaders Bilal Siddiqui, Nisar Hussain Rather, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash and Mohammad Shafi condoled with the families of Bilal Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad, who were recently martyred by the troops in Islamabad.

Another deputation led by Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah visited families of illegally detained leaders Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar and Altaf Ahmad Shah and expressed sympathies with their families.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the invoking of black law Public Safety Act against Bashir Ahmad Malik from Islamabad town and shifting to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

