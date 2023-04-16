‘CASOs, crackdowns and raids have become a norm in IIOJK’

India deploys BSF troops in IIOJK

Cordon and search operations (CASOs), crackdowns and raids have become a norm in the militarized Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The political experts and analysts in their inter-views and statements in Srinagar said Indian troops use CASOs as a pretext to kill and terrorize the Kashmiris and don’t spare even children and women during dreaded search operations in IIOJK.

They said the Indian troops have stepped up the search operations and raids in the territory since the abrogation of the Article 370 in August 2019. The violent military operations have further worsened the already grim situation in Kashmir, they added.

The political experts and analysts deplored that residential houses were regularly destroyed by Indian troops during the violent CASOs in IIOJK, adding the Modi regime had broken all records of committing brutalities on the people in the occupied territory.

They lamented that 750 Kashmiris had been killed, 2354 injured and 1104 structures destroyed since 5 August 2019 in IIOJK when the Modi-led fascist Indian regime repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege besides arresting Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth. The IIOJK people are determined to pursue the freedom struggle against all odds, they said.

The political experts and analysts said the Modi regime’s militaristic tactics in IIOJK is a challenge to the global community and the world must wake up to rescue the beleaguered Kashmiris from Indian brutal occupation. The International community is duty-bound to support Kashmiris in breaking the shackles of Indian slavery, they maintained.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has deployed additional Border Security Force personnel in the territory.

The additional reinforcements Border Security Force (BSF) troops are seen now on the roads of the Kashmir valley.

The Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, paramilita-ries Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are hugely deployed in all parts of cities, towns and villages of the territory.

Meanwhile, under the garb of security measures, the Indian government during so-called cordon and search operations terrorising, harassing and silencing political voices and activities of the people of Kashmir who are struggling for their right to self-determination.—KMS