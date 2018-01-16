CASO reflects ‘arrogance and belligerence’: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned cordon-and-search-operation in Srinagar by dubbing it as arrogance and belligerence of the authorities. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a tweet in Srinagar, said: “Strongly condemn the tormenting #CASO operations in #Srinagar!”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akber Butt along with Javed Ahmed Mir, Molvi Mushtaq, Sameer Ahmed, Aijaz Ahmed Sikander Khan continued mass contact in Srinagar and addressed several public gathering and urged people to remain with close contact to resistance leaders.

They also visited to a Sikh family and condoled the demise of S. Jasbir Singh Sahni and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.—KMS