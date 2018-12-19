Cashier deprived of Rs.1m at gunpoint

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Cashier of a private company deprived of more than one million rupees at gunpoint in the jurisdiction of Attock City police station. Police have registered a case and constituted team to arrest the culprits. As per details Sheikh Khalid Masood Siddiqui resident of Mehrpura Attock told police that he is running a private company, which supplies milk packs. His Cashier Atique Ahmad was going on his bike to bank to deposit Rs 1,359,311.

On his way he was intercepted by two pillion riders and at gunpoint snatched all the cash from him and escaped from the crime scene. On the orders of DPO Attock, a team has been constituted to arrest the culprits. Meanwhile police arrested Umer Shehzad, Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Ismail and recovered one kalashanikov, one rifle and one pistol from their possession. In another incident police on the complaint of a lady teacher Nayyar Bibi of a private school have registered a case against Haseeb for allegedly manhandling the lady teacher Yet in another incident police booked four persons for threatening polio team workers.

Share on: WhatsApp