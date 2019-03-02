Cash-strapped Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign deals worth $20 billion

Muhammad Javaid

Pakistan is in the grip of a major debt crisis and is seeking a $12bn bailout from the International Monetary Fund, but has yet to sign the deal that comes with tough conditions. Saudi Arabia has in recent months helped keep Pakistan’s economy afloat by propping up its rapidly declining foreign exchange reserves by providing a loan of $3 billion in foreign currency support and a loan of $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports. With the oil agreement, Pakistan will receive oil worth $2.5 million every month. Recent visit of the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) Pakistan is being treated as the biggest state visit since Chinese President in 2015, soon after Beijing announced plans to invest tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure in Pakistan as part of China’s global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for bilateral cooperation in different sectors. The sectors include cooperation in production of electricity, establishment of refinery petro-chemical plant, promotion of sports and technical assistance in standardization sector. The anticipated amount of investment is $ 20 billion. That includes a $10bn refinery and petro-chemicals complex in the coastal city of Gwadar, where China is building a port, as well as the possible acquisition of two major power plants by Saudi Companies. These MoUs are being signed after a deliberation of three months diplomatic efforts. The Saudis came to Pakistan twice to discuss the scope of the investment. During the visit, they also visited Gwadar to see it first-hand. The KSA will also invest a total of $1 billion in the food and agriculture projects in Pakistan. It is difficult to estimate the exact volume of the investment at the moment as it involves many follow-up actions. However, it is being consider phase-I and expected to grow by the passage of time and – being considered beneficial for the two countries. The oil refinery could be for $1 billion or $8 billion. The refinery will export oil to other countries as well. The two countries have agreed to promote bilateral trade, investment and contacts between the peoples and businessmen, besides encouraging the private sector to take lead in building a strong economic partnership. According to a joint statement issued by the two countries agreed to further strengthen measures to promote trade, participate in exhibitions and events and welcome business meetings from both countries.

The Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade, which is now part of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council, shall facilitate bilateral trade in specific sectors and products. The two countries decided to establish a Joint Supreme Coordination Council co-chaired by the Saudi Crown Prince and Pakistan’s Prime Minister for enhancing and institutionalizing the bilateral relations in various fields. The Saudis appreciated the initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate the conduct of business in the country and facilitate foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

The investment of $ 20 billion depends on early completion of prerequisites. The early preparation of feasibility reports and providing basic infrastructure will help to mature these MoUs. It is pertinent to note that MoUs are not legally binding but they carry a degree of seriousness and mutual respect, stronger than a gentlemen’s agreement. Unfortunately we don’t have a good experience of MoUs in the past. Many MoUs were signed in 70 years but the success rate is not significant. It is now responsibility of concerned institutions/officials to take a lead and complete the all pre-requisites to utilize this FDI opportunity and give the sign of attraction for investors from other countries.

Three immediate advantages of this visit are very important which are directly beneficial to common man. A day before the scheduled visit, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad approved a drastic cut in visa fee for Pakistanis who want to visit the KSA. The visit visa fee for single entry has been reduced from SR2,000 ($533) to SR338 ($90) while the fee for multiple entry visa has been slashed from SR3,000 ($800) to SR675 ($180). This decision will help hundreds of thousands of Pakistani nationals working in the Kingdom to bring family members on visit visas. Secondly, the release of Pakistani prisoner from Saudi jails, the Crown Prince ordered for immediate release of 2100 Pakistanis. The third one is to consider complete immigration process for old aged Hajis in Pakistan.

—The writer is ex-Chief, Planning Commission of Pakistan.

