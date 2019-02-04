Cash stake money recovered

Rawalpindi

The police have arrested 15 gamblers besides recovering Rs 85,000 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Raja Hotel in the area of Pirwadhai Bus Stand in its jurisdiction and held five gamblers namely Zahid, Aman, Abdul Shakoor, Israr and Abdul Qasim who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

The police recovered Rs 15,000 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp