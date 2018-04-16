Cash rewards, certificates granted to 49 SSU officers for excellent performance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D Khowaja has granted Rs.18,05,000 cash rewards and certificates to 49 officers and commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) Sindh Police in appreciation of their excellent professional performance and sports activities.

Commandant SSU Mr. Maqsood Ahmed gave away cash rewards as announced by IGP Sindh to officers and commandos at a Darbar held at SSU Headquarters on Sunday. The Commendatory Certificates were also given to officers and commandos. The cash rewards were presented to 32 officers and commandos for their excellent professional duties and seven rewards given to commandos who won gold, silver and bronze medals in International Martial Arts Championship, International and National Shooting Competitions and National Body Building competitions.

The Commandant also gave away cash rewards as per announcement of IGP Sindh to 10 officers and commandos of Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) of who computerized data of SSU employees within shortage possible time. The assignment for computerization of data was assigned by the IGP Sindh.—INP

Related