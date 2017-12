Staff Reporter

The Inspector General of Police Sindh, A. D. Khawaja distributed cash reward to the police officers and personnel in recognition of their acts of bravery. On 6th December 2017 PC 11862 Zafar Iqbal of Madadgar 15 Korangi while going to his duty in the afternoon was intercepted by 4 dacoit at Malir Naddi in the precinct of police station.