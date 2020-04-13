Cash disbursement going smooth in the City: DC

Lahore District Administration has been ensuring quick disbursement of cash of Ehsas Kifalat to the registered beneficiaries and it has disbursed Rs 183 millions among 15324 beneficiaries on April 11 and 12 while this process remained continued on third day (April 13) on 103 cash counters of 31 centres which had been established in diverse parts of the provincial capital. Lahore DC Danish Afzal stated that the process of cash disbursement is not slow and it will not take two to three months as presumed by some quarters.

“All precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers, hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary coming to center, have been taken by District Administration. Similarly, old beneficiaries are being treated very carefully with due respect and water and juice is being provided to beneficiary on demand” he added.