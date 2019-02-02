Cash awards for Wapda players for winning medals

Lahore

Wapda honoured its players by awarding cash awards here on Friday at a ceremony on winning medals at the 56th National Badminton Championship.

Wapda Chairman and Wapda Sports Board Patron-in-Chief Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd) was the chief guest at the ceremony, who presented cash awards to Wapda players and their coaches for putting up outstanding persons in the recently concluded National Badminton Championship. Sports Board office-bearers and senior Wapda officers were also present.—APP

