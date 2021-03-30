Covid-19: Cases registered against 188 people for Sops’ violations

In order to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, the police have arrested 188 people in the last two days for not wearing facemasks.

The police have been more interested in ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) intended to monitor the spread of the pandemic are followed.

According to the information, 43 cases were filed against people in the city division for not wearing masks in public places. In the cantt division, 39 people were arrested. In Model Town, 59 people were found to be in violation of the SOPs, while in Iqbal Town, 22 people were found to be in violation of the SOPs.

The police arrested 19 residents in the Civil Lines area for not wearing facemasks in public places, while six residents in the Saddar Division were charged.

Punjab Pandemic Control Ordinance 2020 charged the residents with fine. The CCPO Lahore has appealed to the public to ensure that COVID-related standard operating procedures are followed (SOPs).

Commissioner Lahore had requested that the order to wear masks be strictly enforced last week. Those who do not wear masks will be detained and could face a six-month jail sentence, according to Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman.