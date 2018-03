Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Farrukh Naveed on Wednesday decide to send cases of eight drugs stores to drugs court in account of selling out out-dated, low quality medicines in the market under drugs act. He took this decision while chairing a meeting of Distinct Quality Control Board at his office. He also issued warnings of owners of 11 medical stores and asked their replies in this regard.