In a move that seemingly appeared out of nowhere, Manchester United are close to agreeing to a move for Brazilian midfielder Casemiro with Real Madrid open to the idea for the right price.

The news of the transfer comes during a bleak time for United who sits bottom of the Premier League table, with the chasm between the owners and the supporters growing wide day by day.

United turned their interest towards Casemiro after their move for Adrien Rabiot fell through over wage demands.

As for Madrid, they are willing to let Casemiro leave for Manchester United for the right fee after buying his replacement during the summer in Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman started Madrid’s La Liga opener ahead of Casemiro.

The two clubs are now in reported discussion to iron out the details with Madrid looking for around €65 million for the Brazilian. Madrid’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep the 30-year-old at the club but would be willing to let him leave if he desires.

He still has a contract with Madrid until 2025 but at 30 years of age, it makes sense for him to make as much money as possible on his last big contract, (a reported 4-year deal with an option for a further year).

Since joining Madrid from Sao Paulo he has formed one of the most memorable trios at Madrid with Toni Kross and Luka Modric, going on to win eighteen major trophies at Real Madrid, including five UEFA Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups.