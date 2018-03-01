Case registered of firing incident on DSP

QUETTA :Shehbaz Town Police Station registered a case against unknown terrorists, under Anti Terrorism Act on Thursday, in a firing incident on DSP Hameed Ullah Dasti. According to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) sources, unknown suspects have been targeted a bulletproof vehicle of DSP Hameedullah on Wednesday, when he was on way to office from his house. In the firiing incident two police gunmen sitting behind the vehicle were martyred and a passerby child received injuries. At the moment, DSP Hameed Ullah, his wife and his driver were luckily escaped.

Orignally published by APP