Staff Reporter

The police have registered a case against the owner of the building that collapsed on Tuesday in Liaquatabad area of the city, resulting in the death of five persons.

SHO Liaquatabad Tariq Mehmood told the media that the police are conducting raids to arrest the accused, Waseem, the owner of the building. It may be noted here that a dilapidated three-storey structure collapsed on Tuesday at Liaquatabad No.9, leaving five persons dead and nine others injured.