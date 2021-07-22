Case registered against suspect for killing daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador

ISLAMABAD – Police have registered first information report (FIR) against a suspect under charges of premeditated killing of the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador to South Korea Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Suspect named Zahir Jaffer, son of a well-known businessman Zakir Jaffer, was arrested on Tuesday after Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4.

The case has been registered under section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by the victim’s father late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect had slit the throat of the girl with sharp-edged weapon after being shot at.

A local court has remanded the suspect into police custody for three days in order to complete interrogation as motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

The former envoy in his complaint said that when he and his wife returned home on July 19 they found that their daughter is not present at home, adding that they started searching her after her cellphone number did not respond.

The victim later contacted her family and told them that she is going to Lahore with friends.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect made a call to Shaukat Mukadam and told him that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

Later, the former diplomat was informed by Kohsar police station that his daughter had been found murdered. Police took Mukadam to the residence of Zahir, whose family was his acquaintance, where he found the dead body of his daughter.

Mukadam has sought the maximum stern punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

