Case registered against rapist

Chitral

The police have registered a case against rapist of young girl student here on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place in village Ashriat of Chitral where accused Maqbool Ahmad forcibly took 11-year-old student of Grade V to nearby wood while she was returning home from school and alleged raped her.

When the girl didn’t return home, his father went out to search her and when he was passed near the scene, he saw the culprit Maqbool fleeing. He found his teenage daughter unconscious and she was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQs) Hospital, Drosh. The police have registered a case against the accused and raids were being conduction for his arrest.—INP