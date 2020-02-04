Case registered against Dasti

Our Correspondent

Muzaffargarh

Police registered a case against eight men including Jamshed Dasti and Elite Force personnel for kidnapping oil tanker crew in Muzaffargarh. According to details, police have intensified efforts to arrest Head of Awami Raj Party and former MNA Jamshed Dasti. Police have also arrested former Chairman Union Council Malik Ajmal and businessman Malik Abid in connection with the case. According to sources, Jamshed Dasti is in hiding and his mobile is also powered off for several days.