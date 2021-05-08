Case registered against Bahria Town guards on charges of rioting, kidnapping

Police on Saturday registered a case against the Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) security administration over charges of rioting, kidnapping and inflicting injuries, according to official sources and rights activists.

The decision was apparently taken after an intervention by the top PPP leadership and the Sindh chief minister.

On Friday, the security guards — accompanied by policemen in civvies and in uniform — tried to destroy agricultural crops in Jam Kamal Khan Goth in order to pave the way for new BTK projects near Kathor, a move that was resisted by the villagers.

The guards resorted to firing, resulting in injuries to three persons and also allegedly kidnapped the wounded citizens and others who were later rescued by the villagers and shifted to a hospital.

Hafeez Baloch, an activist of the Indigenous Rights Alliance told Dawn.com that the villagers have lodged an FIR against the BTK security administration.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Mujahid Jokhio, BTK guards tried to bulldoze the land at 03:30pm on Friday.

When the villagers put up resistance, the guards opened fire on them, he alleged.The complainant also stated that the guards tied the villagers with ropes attached to their vehicles and took them away.

The case has been registered against BTK security officials, namely Mohammed Amir, Zahid, Abid and others, under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 365 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 337-A (punishment for Shajjah: causing hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Gadap AC, SHO removed

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah removed the assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkar (revenue official) of Gadap Town. In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the chief minister also removed the Gadap Town SHO for “not maintaining peace and order in the area”. The chief minister has also ordered a complete inquiry into the incident, he added.

“The Sindh chief minister has said that we will not allow anyone to be wronged. The rights of the local people will be completely protected,” Shah said.

Earlier today, the provincial information minister, MNA Jam Abdul Kareem and MPA Saleem Baloch visited Jinnah Hospital to meet those injured in yesterday’s incident.”We will not tolerate anyone being wronged.

Complete cooperation will be extended to the affectees,” Kareem said. Later, PPP leaders along with MPA Sajid Jokhio also went to meet the people who were affected by the bulldozing. He assured them that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

“We are with the residents of the area. Action will be taken according to the law,” Shah said. Details have been sought from the deputy commissioner and revenue officials, he added.