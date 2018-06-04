Case lodged against Hamza, others on Ayesha complaint

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Police have lodged a case against Hamza Shahbaz and five others on the complaint of Ayesha Ahad after Supreme Court directed to lodge case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader for threatening her.

CCPO Lahore Ameen Wains has confirmed lodging case against Hamza Shahbaz, Zulfiqar Cheema, Inspector Ateeq Dogar, Rana Maqbool and Imran Yousuf.

The CCPO said Ayesha Ahad had nominated six people in the complaint, adding that the application filed by Aysha in 2011 was part of the FIR against Hamza and others.

He went on to say the case against Hamza and others was registered under section 354, 511, 149, 337, 506, 342 and 382. According to Police section 354 is non – bailable offense.